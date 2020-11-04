A few more days of beautiful weather

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High pressure overhead is giving us a beautiful stretch of fall weather, and we’ve got a few more days of it!

Temperatures have been gradually warming up the past couple of afternoons, and that trend will continue. It won’t be quite as cold overnight, either.

Highs top out in the low 70s under more sunshine through Friday. We’ll see a bit more cloud cover Saturday, and Sunday may include a chance of showers as moisture starts to increase.

All eyes will be on an approaching cold front and Eta (now a tropical storm over Central America) early next week. It’s possible it will move toward Florida, then the Gulf of Mexico, with some of that tropical moisture bringing us rain by mid-week. Stay tuned!

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 41.

Thursday: Sunny, nice! High 71.

