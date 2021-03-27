Weekend showers with chance for severe storms Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts! Unfortunately, we’ve got another couple rounds of showers and storms in the forecast for the weekend.

You’ll still get some dry time in on Saturday if you have outside plans. But as a warm front lifts north, expect scattered showers and general thunderstorms to develop in spots by the afternoon and evening. Remember– when thunder roars, go indoors!

Sunday is the day to stay extra weather aware, as some storms may become severe by the afternoon. Another cold front will move in from the west, with showers and storms moving into the mountains in the morning, then storms around Charlotte and eastern counties in the afternoon.

All types of severe weather will be possible– a brief tornado, damaging wind gusts and hail. Keep checking in with FOX 46 News for updates!





Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 54.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Areas of showers and storms. High 76.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers and storms. 63/78.