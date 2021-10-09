70s and mostly cloudy Saturday for Charlotte Speedway’s NASCAR Xfinity race

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The last of our showery stretch wraps up today!

A tropical low pressure is sitting just off the Carolina coast, slinging showers and clouds into the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies and some spotty showers possible this afternoon. Temperatures stay cool in the middle 70s.

We keep some clouds tonight with lows in the lower 60s,

Our drying trend starts tomorrow. That tropical low starts to move away, as high pressure builds in from the south. Expect more sunshine with highs near 80 degrees.

A dry stretch sets up through the workweek. High pressure will sit overhead, taking the storm track to our north. Temperatures will also be on a warming trend thanks to more sunshine and sinking air. Temperatures climb back into the middle 80s. The average for this time of year is the middle 70s.

It looks like we won’t have another rain chance until the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers. High: 74.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 62.