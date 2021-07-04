4th of July Forecast: Perfect conditions to celebrate Independence Day

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Happy 4th of July!!

It’s going to be beautiful for the rest of the holiday weekend. High-pressure keeps us mostly sunny with tolerable humidity today, expect warmer highs in the upper 80’s.

Mostly clear and comfortable for fireworks tonight! Overnight lows dip into the upper 60’s by morning.

Heat and humidity creep back on Monday and Tuesday. Expect sunshine and highs back in the lower 90’s.

By Wednesday, Elsa will start to make its approach.

Elsa is a tropical storm sitting near Jamaica. It is expected to bring flooding rains and mudslides to Haiti, Jamaica, and Cuba through tonight. It approaches the Florida Keys on Monday, likely making a pass at the west coast of Florida Monday into Tuesday.

After that, Elsa makes a turn into the southeast. As it stands right now, there is still some uncertainty in the forecast until Elsa makes it past those mountainous islands. Mountains will alter the track and intensity of Elsa, so some changes are likely along the way.

For now, it looks like the worst of Elsa would pass just to the east of Charlotte, but locally heavy rain and gusty winds is on the table for Thursday. Stay weather aware and up-to-date with our forecasts as we continue to pin down the track, intensity, and rain forecast for Elsa.

Today, 4th of July: Mostly sunny. High: 89.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfy. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. High: 93.