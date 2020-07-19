Heat index could reach 109 in Robeson, NWS says

Today will be another steamy day with highs climbing into the middle 90s! Humidity levels will on the high side as well causing our heat indices hit the upper 90s and low 100s again today. Make sure to take precautions to stay cool.

Heat index values are predicted to range from 105 to 109 in Robeson and Bladen counties between Noon and 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Stanly and Richmond counties until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms will roll through at times during the afternoon and evening hours. Not everyone will see the wet weather each day and much of the time will be dry. If you do get a shower or storm this weekend though look for heavy downpours, gusty winds, and some lightning. Stay weather aware and have a great weekend!

This steamy and unsettled weather pattern looks to stick around through the upcoming workweek. Stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest updates over the next several days.

Sunday: Partly sunny; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 96

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lo:75

Monday: Mostly sunny; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 94 Lo: 75