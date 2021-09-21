Weather Alert: Summer ends with heavy rain, chance of storms in Charlotte through Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Grab those umbrellas, rain boots, rain jackets, and make sure those windshield wipers are good to go! Tuesday is likely to be a soaker with scattered showers and downpours pushing north through the region.

Heavy rain will first set up in the south and quickly make its way north. Pockets of heavy downpours will likely set up over some of our northern counties causing some flood concerns for today as well as tomorrow!

As of writing this, Avery, Caldwell and Burke counties are under a Flash Flood Watch until 8 PM Tuesday evening. Watauga and Ashe counties will be under a flood watch starting at 2 PM Tuesday afternoon and lasting into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures won’t budge too much with highs only peaking in the mid-70s. Overnight can see a brief break I some showers with lows dipping into the upper 60s.

Wednesday warms up to near 80 with scattered and isolated showers. An approaching cold front from the north and west will bring storm concerns for your afternoon and evening, likely packing strong winds and heavy downpours.

Be sure to keep an eye on the weather for these two Neighborhood Weather Alert Days as flooding and damaging winds can be a concern.

It’s not all doom and gloom though! High pressure clears things up and provides plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures after fall starts on Wednesday.

Today: Rain showers with some heavy downpours. High of 74.

Tonight: Showers tapering off. Low 68.