Weather Alert: Smoke from western wildfires creates hazy skies, poor air quality across Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Drier conditions have built into the region, and we’ll stay on the dry (and hot) side again Thursday.

The weather story is the hazy sky, due to the wildfires burning in the Western U.S. and Canada. It’s drifting all the way here, into the Carolinas and beyond, and we’ll continue to see it to some degree through the end of the week.

The hot, stagnant air mass makes for poor air quality. It’s another Code Orange Air Quality Action Day Thursday, meaning it’s especially unhealthy for folks with respiratory issues, younger kids and older active adults. You may want to limit time outdoors.

The rain and storm chance creeps back up starting Friday, with daily chances of mainly afternoon and evening hit-or-miss storms through the weekend.

Thursday: Hazy sunshine. High 92.