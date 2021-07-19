Weather Alert: Slow-moving front brings rounds of rain, storms to Charlotte area through Tuesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A cold front is finally sagging into the Carolinas Monday morning, but it’s slow. It will be our weather-maker for the next two days.

Rain is widespread this morning, expect wet roads on your morning commute. Rain will break up some this afternoon, but it stays cloudy with scattered showers/storms lingering.

The atmosphere is soaked, locally heavy rain could lead to some minor flooding in the usual problem spots. Drive slow in any downpours, lots of rain could come down quick!

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Clouds keep us cool, temperatures struggle today with highs in the lower 80s.

Showers/storms linger tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

The front continues to impact the area tomorrow, slowly sagging south. It looks like it slowed down some, so more of us will see scattered showers/storms on Tuesday. Again, locally heavy rain, minor flooding, and lightning are threats. Clouds keep us cool with highs in the lower 80s.

The front finally clears going into Wednesday. Expect sunshine and warmer upper 80s. Wednesday and Thursday look like our driest days this week. Storm chances return on Friday into the weekend.

*NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT: Widespread storms, some heavy rain* – Today: Scattered showers/ storms. High: 82.

Tonight: Scattered showers/ storms. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/ storms. High: 83.