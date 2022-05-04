(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We’re looking at a Pinpoint Weather Alert day as afternoon showers and storms have the potential to pack a punch!

Wednesday starts off warm with the mid to upper 60s being felt around the Queen City. Partly cloudy skies and isolated showers taper off this morning before we warm up significantly later today.

Wednesday has the potential to host some of the hottest temperatures we’ve seen so far this year. We make a run for the upper 80s with some areas even touching 90! Skies will be partly sunny with afternoon showers and storms possible. This will be mainly due to an approaching cold front that crosses the Carolinas today.

Charlotte, along with areas east and south, falls under a marginal risk for Severe Weather with the main threats being hail and damaging winds. In terms of timing, I would expect these storms to develop mid-afternoon into early evening so anytime between 3 & 6 PM.

Tonight will be mild, dipping into the low 60s with Thursday rebounding in the low 80s. Thursday will be dry but look for another round of showers & storms to arrive Friday to end the workweek. These storms have the potential to pack a punch yet again and last into Saturday.

We go from the 80s to 70s heading into Saturday with wet weather tapering off. We’ll be dry and seasonable heading into next week.

Today: Partly Sunny with Afternoon Showers & Storms. High: 88.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 61.