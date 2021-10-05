Weather Alert: Rounds of heavy rain possible in Charlotte through Friday as moisture builds into Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gulf moisture will build into the Carolinas on Tuesday as an upper-level Low stationed over the Mississippi Valley influences southerly flow. This will drive much of the rain chances for Tuesday and much of the week.

Temperatures will hover near 70 degrees for much of the morning before making a run for the upper 70s this afternoon. Look to see limited heating where rain and cloud cover sets up.

Showers and storm chances ramp up this afternoon bringing pockets of heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding.

The flooding threat will increase throughout the week as the Queen City and surrounding areas become more “Water-logged” with the wet and stormy pattern continuing.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Dry weather will return late in the weekend on Sunday as high pressure pushes in and sets up shop.

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Showers & Storms possible. High of 78.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers tapering off. Low 66.