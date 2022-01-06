Weather Alert: Rain returns to Charlotte, snow returns to mountains Thursday; bitter cold takes hold for weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday brings another round of rain and mountain snow to the Carolinas before bitter cold temperatures take hold.

This morning will start off in the 30s with passing clouds overhead. Look for highs to make a run for the upper 50s in and around the Queen City while our mountain counties will be limited to the 40s.

This will set the stage for what’s to come this afternoon as an area of low pressure travels north and east along a stalled cold front to our north.

We can expect the moisture to increase and creep in close to 4 o’clock this afternoon with rain and snow first being seen in the higher elevations. As the evening continues, expect snow to dominate for much of the mountains while most of us simply see rain.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

We currently have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Friday morning for Watauga & Ashe Counties while a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Avery County until 7 a.m. Friday.

This system will look very similar to what Monday delivered but doesn’t pack nearly as much moisture or as much wind. Gusts can be as fast as 40 miles per hour at times for our higher elevations.

In terms of totals, rain won’t be too measurable. We’re likely to see a trace to a tenth of an inch from tonight’s rain while our mountain counties can see between 1 to 3 inches of snow. Expect the higher accumulation amounts to be focused in the higher elevations above 3,500 feet.

Rain and snow will taper off just as fast as they arrived making way for a blast of cold weather! Friday will start off in the upper 20s before making a run for the low 40s in the afternoon.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Friday night into Saturday will bring the bitterly cold weather with low 20s and even teens being felt to start the weekend. We’ll stay cool and clear Saturday with wet weather returning Sunday into Monday.

Today: Clouds Increase with Rain & Snow Late. High of 57.

Tonight: Cold with Rain & Snow Tapering Off. Low 29.