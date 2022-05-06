Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day!

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We start mild again with the 60s locked in place and patchy dense fog across the area. Friday morning will be dicey for your commute with a few showers and storms passing through.

These storms likely taper off throughout the morning making way for mostly cloudy skies and a stronger round of storms for the afternoon. Highs will approach the low 80s as winds pick up out of the south and west.

Charlotte and surrounding areas will be under an enhanced risk for severe weather today with the main threat being damaging winds and hail but localized flooding and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Be sure to have the Pinpoint Weather App downloaded in order to check for the latest before heading out the door.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Timing for these storms will mainly be in the afternoon and evening. Look to see pockets of heavy downpours arrive between 2 and 4 PM with storms really packing a punch into the evening. Overall 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be some of the most active hours of the day.

Storms taper off late as temps fall into the 60s overnight. Clouds will last into Saturday with cooler tamps in place. Highs will be limited to the low 70s with one last round of afternoon showers possible.

We dry out and level off in the upper 60s for Mother’s Day with a mix of sun & clouds. What a treat for momma!

We’ll continue our dry and seasonable stretch next week before rain chances return Thursday of next week.

Today: Warm with Isolated & Scattered Storms. High: 83.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with Storms Lingering. Low: 60.