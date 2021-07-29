Weather Alert: Hottest day of the year arrives Thursday with temps nearing 100 degrees in Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) = Thursday could be the hottest day so far this year with highs soaring into the upper 90s this afternoon. Heat index values may also climb to around 100 degrees later today, so find ways to stay cool.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can sneak up quickly and become very dangerous.

Little is expected to change through Friday with the heat and humidity remaining in full force. We will also have plenty of sunshine over the few days, but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoons as a cold front slides in from the north.

Rain chances will increase on Sunday as a second cold front approaches the region. We will not see a washout on Sunday, but you will need to keep your eye to the sky just in case a shower or storm pops up. The front will bring more wet weather and cooler temperatures to the area early next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. Hi: 97

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lo: 73

Friday: Clouds and sun, Iso. shower/storm. Hi: 96