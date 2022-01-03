Weather Alert: Heavy rain, wind move across Charlotte before cold weather returns; snow expected in mountains

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We are looking at a wet & messy morning with a number of elements to combat for your commute into work. One of which being patchy dense fog.

Temperatures will decrease as showers & storms roll through. This will be courtesy of an area of low pressure traveling east along I-85 towards the Outer Banks.

Isolated storms, heavy downpours, & gusty winds will dominate ahead of the surface low while colder temperatures and snow take over on the backend.

A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until noon today for our higher elevations above 3,500 feet with upwards of 6 to even 8 inches of snow possible this morning.

Areas below 3,500 feet will remain under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon today as they are likely to see lower snow amounts in the foothills of the North Carolina Mountains.

The transition of rain into snow north of the Queen City will likely be between 6 AM and 9 AM. This will also be the time when most folks head out on the roadways to make their way into work.

Please be sure to give yourself plenty of time to combat the conditions this morning.

Rain and snow will taper off late morning into your afternoon making way for clearing skies later in the day. We can expect to sit in the 20s for much of the day with colder temperatures pushing in overnight.

Monday night into Tuesday will plummet into the mid-20s under mostly clear skies which could bring the threat of black ice for some of our mountain counties early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be sunny but cool as more seasonable conditions take over through mid-week. Our next chance of rain will come late Thursday into Friday.

Today: Wet & Snowy start, cool & clear finish. High of 48.

Tonight: Cold & Clear. Low 25.