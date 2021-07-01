Weather Alert: Heavy rain returns to Charlotte area overnight Thursday into Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We have one more day of steamy conditions with highs topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Clouds and sunshine will be overhead again today with a stray afternoon shower or storm possible.

Better chances for rain will come on tonight into Friday as a cold front pushes into the region. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with any storm. High temperatures will also drop back into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the end of the week.

Once the cold front pushes east, the rest of the holiday weekend will turn out nice. Comfortable temps and lower humidity will settle in for the weekend with plenty of sunshine across the Carolinas. Highs will hold in the middle 80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Tropical Storm Elsa is now churning in the Atlantic. The track is taking the storm towards the west coast of Florida. Fox 46 Charlotte will keep you updated on the latest info as things change in the coming days.

Today: Partly sunny, Stray shower/storm. Hi: 90

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Lo: 72

Friday: Showers/storms, heavy rain at times. Hi: 79