Weather Alert: Friday starts off soggy as front pushes east; skies clear in time for sunny holiday weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Steady rain has been gradually pushing through the area Friday morning bringing soggy conditions for the morning commute. As the cold front slides east, the rain will quickly tape to showers by lunchtime.

A few lingering showers and t’storms will be possible this afternoon until the cold front pulls off towards the coast. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Skies will clear out overnight as a drier and cooler air mass settles into the region. This will bring us beautiful weather for the holiday weekend with comfortable temps and lower humidity.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

We will have plenty of sunshine across the Carolinas this weekend with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

The heat and humidity will make a comeback starting Monday, so enjoy the nice weather while it’s here. High on Monday will reach the lower 90s once again.

Tropical Storm Elsa is moving west towards the Caribbean. The track is taking the storm towards the west coast of Florida before heading north along the Carolina coast. Fox 46 Charlotte will keep you updated on the latest info as things change in the coming days.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Mostly cloudy, Showers/storms. Hi: 81

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfy. Lo: 62

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 85