Weather Alert Day: Wintry conditions arrive in western NC; evening blast of snow possible in Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for the mountains, foothills and I-40 corridor through midnight.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the I-85 corridor through midnight

LOCAL WEATHER ADVISORIES, WATCHES AND WARNINGS

The rain and snow are here and will stick with us throughout the rest of the day. This will be an all snow event in the mountains and the foothills. The mountains can expect 4-8″ with 2-5″ expected in the foothills and across the I-40 corridor.

This system will start as a rainmaker along the I-85 corridor and the rain will likely continue through the afternoon.

As colder air mixes into the atmosphere later tonight a quick burst of snow is very possible in Charlotte and areas south. A trace to 2″ of snow could accumulate on non-road surfaces.

SCHOOL CHANGES AND CLOSURES

Overnight low temperatures will drop to below freezing which will lead to a hard refreeze on the roads overnight and into tomorrow morning. Road conditions across the metro area will be dangerous early tomorrow morning.

Conditions will improve greatly as sunny skies and highs warm into the 40s.

Sunday and Monday look nice and sunny with highs warming into the 50s before another rainmaker moves in on Tuesday.

Today: WEATHER ALERT: Rain/ snow wintry mix. High: 38

Tonight: Clearing skies and icy roads. Lo: 30

Tomorrow: Sunny and nice. High: 48

