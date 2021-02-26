Weather Alert Day: Weekend begins with Friday afternoon washout, cold air returns

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will MUCH different than it was yesterday with cloudy, cold and rainy conditions expected.

The rain will move in around noon and stick around for the rest of the day as temperatures hold in the 40s.

The rain will move out of the area tomorrow but the clouds will linger. The cooldown will be short-lived as highs will be back in the 60s on Saturday. Sunday will be even warmer with highs surging into the 70s under cloudy skies.

The next rain maker shows up Sunday night and sticks around through Monday. Expect another 1″ of total rainfall throughout the day.

The weather turns quiet and more seasonal on Tuesday and stay that way through Thursday of next week.

Today: 100% showers. Hi: 54 Lo: 40

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 30% showers. Hi: 62 Lo: 52

Have a great day!