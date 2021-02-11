Weather Alert Day: The rain has arrived; wet weather pattern lasts into next week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a foggy and misty start to our Thursday. The fog will lift as heavier rain moves into the FOX 46 viewing area later.

A cold front will bring a round of rain that will start this afternoon and linger into Friday morning.

Expect between 1-1.5″ of total rainfall by Friday afternoon with some freezing rain possible in the mountains Friday morning.

There will be a lull in the rain Friday afternoon before another round of rain moves in Friday night into Saturday morning.

Sunday doesn’t look as active as it once did BUT Monday now looks like it will be a wet day.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

The active pattern continues into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: 90% heavy PM rain. Hi: 56 Lo: 37

Tomorrow: 50% AM rain. Hi: 43 Lo: 36

Keep your umbrella hand and stay dry my friends!