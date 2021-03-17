WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms expected Thursday, bringing threat of tornados

8:30P FACEBOOK LIVE UPDATE

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A strong storm system will move in from the west Thursday, bringing in more showers and possible severe thunderstorms by Thursday afternoon.

Now is the time to prepare, just in case– think about where you will go in your home if a severe storm warning is issued, and have multiple ways to receive storm warnings. Showers, heavy at times, will continue to move in overnight.

There could be some thunder, but the threat for damaging storms holds off until roughly 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. That’s when all modes of severe weather will be possible, including damaging wind, hail, even a tornado.

The risk of tornadoes is low, but not zero. The storm threat will end around 6 or 7 p.m. Thursday evening, but showers will linger in spots.

Showers will continue to be possible through Friday as the low-pressure system exits the region. Just in time for the weekend, it’s drier and brighter! But, cool– as spring officially begins on Saturday!





Tonight: Scattered showers, t’storm. Low 55.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms, some severe. Windy. High 72.