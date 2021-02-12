Weather Alert Day: Stalled front continues wet, gray weather pattern over Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More grey and wet weather is on the way for today as a stalled front will keep this unsettled weather pattern in place. By this afternoon rain showers will taper off into more of a drizzle but it will stay wet and overcast.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues in the mountains as cold temperatures could create slick conditions Friday morning.

Another surge of heavy rain moves in Saturday morning with freezing rain possible in the northern tier of the FOX 46 viewing area. The rain will stick around through most of the day on Saturday making for a sloppy day.

Rain chances back off a touch on Sunday but the clouds stick around.

Another round of heavy rain moves through Monday into Tuesday.

We’ll get another lull in the rain Tuesday night into Wednesday before more heavy rain and possible thunderstorms move in for Thursday.

Today: 50% showers. Hi: 43 Lo: 36

Tomorrow: 90% rain. Hi: 41 Lo: 37

Keep your umbrella hand and stay dry my friends!