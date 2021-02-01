Weather Alert Day: Snow showers continue in mountains; cloudy, cold day in store near Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday will start with a slim chance for light rain showers around the viewing area during the early morning hours.

A few sleet pellets or snow flurries might mix in with the rain at times. No accumulation is expected.

Otherwise, today will be a mostly cloudy day with snow showers falling in the mountain counties all day.

Tomorrow will start on a cloudy note but skies will clear into the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the quietest and nicest portion of the week with sunny skies, dry conditions and seasonal highs in the low to mid-50s.

A front will move in on Friday putting showers in the forecast. The front will stall to our south on Saturday keeping rain showers around before moving out of our region on Sunday.

Today: 40% showers. High: 46 Low: 30

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny. High: 49 Low: 27

Have a great day!