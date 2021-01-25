Weather Alert Day: Rain expected as warm front lifts across Carolinas; temps climb to 70s Tuesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It will be a wild ride this week with rain showers and dramatic temperature swings.

Today will start with an 80% chance for showers into the mid-morning and early-afternoon hours as a warm front lifts across the area. By late afternoon, showers will taper off but the clouds will linger.

Tomorrow will be VERY warm with highs surging into the low 70s. A cold front will move across the area during the afternoon putting a 20% chance for showers and even a rumble of thunder in the forecast.

Much more seasonal weather is back on Wednesday as an area of low-pressure swings into the metro. That low will put a 40% chance for showers back into the forecast.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

The weather will finally turn dry and more seasonal from Thursday into the weekend with sunny skies and highs consistently topping out in the 50s.

Today: 80% Midday showers. High: 55 Low: 52

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. 20% showers. High: 71 Low: 45

Have a great day!