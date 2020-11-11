Weather Alert Day: Periods of rain and heavy downpours expected through Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The rain has arrived and it’s here to stay for a while. Expect periods of rain and heavy downpours on and off throughout the day today and tomorrow as moisture from Eta streams in.

Between 1-3″ of total rainfall are possible with locally higher amounts possible.

Flooding will be the main concern over the next couple of days.

Drier air will move into the region on Friday and Saturday with lower rain chances expected. Cooler weather will also settle in.

Next week looks drier and cooler.

Today: 90% heavy showers. Partly cloudy Hi: 75 Lo: 68

Tomorrow: 70% heavy showers. Hi: 76 Lo: 72

