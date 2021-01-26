Weather Alert Day: Morning storms clear out, unseasonably high temps follow

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start on a soggy note as a cold front rolls through the area. Watch out for standing water on the roads during the morning commute.

Early morning thunderstorms knocked out power to nearly 2,000 customers in Mecklenburg County.

LOCAL WEATHER ADVISORIES, WATCHES, WARNINGS

Skies will clear and temperatures will surge this afternoon with highs reaching near 70 degrees. However, it will be a short break because another round of light showers will move in tomorrow morning.

The heavier rain will show up later in the day with downpours expected tomorrow afternoon and evening.

While it’s raining in the piedmont the mountains will see snow to the tune of 2-4″ at the ski resort level.

By Thursday the weather will finally quiet down and go back to normal with sunny skies and highs around 50 degrees. The weather will stay that way until Saturday.

The next rain maker will move in on Sunday with a 40% chance for rain showers to end out our weekend.

Today: 40% AM showers. Becoming partly sunny and warm. High: 72 Low: 49

Tomorrow: 50% showers. High: 60 Low: 37

Have a great day!