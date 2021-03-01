Weather Alert Day: Morning showers Monday; rain moves out this afternoon but clouds linger

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – This week will be fairly quiet with just a couple of weather hiccups throughout the first part of the week. Watch out for early morning showers which will only add up to around a quarter of an inch.

The rain will move out this afternoon but the clouds will stick around through the rest of the day.

Tomorrow will start cloudy with some breaks of sunshine later in the day. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs only making it into the mid-50s.

Another quick round of rain will move through the area on Wednesday.

Once that rain clears out the rest of the week and weekend looks quiet and dry with seasonal highs around the 60-degree mark.

Today: 70% AM showers. Hi: 67 Lo: 38

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Hi: 55 Lo: 40

Have a great day!