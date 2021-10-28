WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy rain expected as slow-moving storm system pushes into Charlotte Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Rain chances will increase today as a slow-moving storm system pushes into the region. We could see a few showers by lunchtime, but the heaviest rain will move through this evening.

Heavy rain and gusty winds may be possible at times later this afternoon through early overnight as the storm swings across the Carolinas. The clouds and wet weather around the area today will keep high temperatures in the 60s.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

The upper level low will slowly move east over the next few days bringing us a few showers on Friday and Saturday. Most of this wet weather will be hit or miss with much of the time staying dry. Rainfall totals will be around 0.5” to 1.5” through Saturday.

Sunshine returns for Sunday as high pressure regains control. High temperatures will hold in the 60s through Sunday giving us a nice fall feeling for the end of October. Trick-or-treating is looking good with clear skies and cool conditions!

Thursday: Rain, heavy at times, Hi: 64

Tonight: Clouds and rain. Lo: 55

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Hi: 63 Lo: 48