Weather Alert Day: Cold front brings heavy rain, storms to Charlotte

(FOX 46 Charlotte) – A few showers and rumbles of thunder are hanging around Monday morning as a cold front pushes toward the Carolinas.

Activity ramps up into Monday afternoon and evening with more widespread showers and storms possible. The threat for severe storms is low, but heavy rain and gusty winds are always possible.

The front will stall just to our south on Tuesday allowing us to dry out a bit. However, plenty of clouds will stay over the area with temperatures dropping back into the upper 60s and lower 70s through midweek.

Another disturbance passing by to our south will bring us another round showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest info!

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Hi: 80

Tuesday: Plenty of clouds and cooler. Hi: 71 Lo: 55