Weather Alert Day: Active weather pattern continues with more rain through Thursday morning

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start with another round of light rain mainly south of the I-85 corridor.

There will be a lull in the rain during the midday hours before another more heavy round of rain moves in this evening. While we are getting rain in the piedmont snow will fall across the mountain counties.

Tomorrow morning will start with lingering showers on the radar and maybe even some light snow flurries along the I-40 corridor. By mid-morning we will finally get a break from this active weather pattern.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Skies will clear and stay that way from Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures will settle back into the low 50s during that time period.

On Sunday another system will move through putting more rain in the piedmont and more snow in the mountains.

Today: 60% showers. High: 60 Low: 35

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High: 52 Low: 27

Have a great day!