Warnings, advisories in effect across Charlotte area as winter storm moves in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for the mountains, foothills and I-40 corridor, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Charlotte area, west into Cleveland County.

Rain/wintry mix and snow showers work their way in tonight, becoming widespread by Friday morning.

The mountains will find temperatures cold enough for a mostly snow event. There, 4-8″ of snow is possible.

The foothills may start with a mix first, and then turning to snow dropping 1-4” totals depending on elevation.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

In the Piedmont, you could start Friday morning with a rain/snow/icy mix for the morning commute as temps start out near freezing. That window will remain brief, temperatures warm into the upper 30s in the afternoon bringing a cold rain.

By the evening cold air wraps around the storm, prompting a final burst of snow. You could have snow showers in Charlotte as we wrap up Friday, with up to 2″ of snow possible.

South Carolina and the sandhills will keep a cold rain throughout the event, however with a burst of snow possible by Friday evening, a trace up to an inch of snow may occur on grassy surfaces.

Everything exits Friday night with a quiet weekend ahead.

Tonight: Rain/ snow showers. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: WEATHER ALERT DAY Rain/snow wintry mix. High: 38.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE