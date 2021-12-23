Warming trend starts in Charlotte ahead of Christmas; 70s lingers into next week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thursday is looking seasonal ahead of a warming trend that will take us well above normal.

Temperatures start off in the 30s and upper 20s under mostly clear skies. Sunshine will usher in the mid-50s for today with winds shifting from the north to the east.

High pressure will drive the forecast today and into the weekend, eventually pumping in some warmth from the south. This will help us gradually get above normal over the course of the next few days.

Friday will be sunny and make a run for the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Look to celebrate Christmas with partly cloudy skies and highs near 70 degrees!

Sunday will be warm and clear for the Panthers game, peaking in the low 70s.

Clouds will build a bit heading into Monday as 70s stick around until at least mid-week.

Today: Seasonable & Sunny. High of 55.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low 33.