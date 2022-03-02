(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Well above normal temperatures continue Wednesday as we really start to turn up the heat.

We first start off on the chilly and cold side with morning temps in the 30s and 40s. Be sure to layer up as you won’t need the jackets & hoodies this afternoon.

Sunny skies and light winds out of the Southwest will usher in afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s! The forecasted high of 76 degrees for the Queen City is just 4 degrees shy of the record high of 80 degrees set back in 1887.

The good news is the humidity will remain low so I’m not expecting it to be too muggy.

Temperatures will ramp up yet again heading into Thursday, peaking near 80 degrees. A dry cold front approaches Thursday night into Friday that will bring temperatures back into the low 60s and increase cloud cover heading into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will rebound in the 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain and storm chances arrive by early next week.

Today: Picture Perfect! High of 76.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low 47.