Warming trend continues as temps climb into the 80s through Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High pressure remains in control, meaning another sunny and beautiful Tuesday ahead!

Today, that high starts to shift east with a warming trend starting to crank. Highs today climb into the lower 80s.

It stays clear and quiet tonight with lows near 60 degrees.

A warming trend continues to pick up speed Wednesday. As our high pressure slides east, southerly winds and sunshine will take us into the middle (even some upper?) 80s by Wednesday and Thursday!!

Records should stay safe, they all sit around 90 degrees this week.

A front will start to squeeze east by Thursday, trying to break down our sunny high pressure. A few storms may be possible late Thursday into Friday. By Friday temperatures ease back into the upper 70s.

Sunshine and low 80s return by the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 82.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 85.