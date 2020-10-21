Warming trend continues across Charlotte area

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The warming trend continues! Tuesday’s highs topped out near 80 degrees in many neighborhoods, above the seasonal normal of 71.

This warmer pattern will continue all through the weekend. As moisture continues to stream in from the south and east, we’ll be in and out of clouds the rest of the week.

Watch for some patchy fog again for Wednesday morning. So we’ll be cloudy at times, sunny at times, but without much (if any) rain.

A slightly better chance of rain develops for the weekend as a front moves in, but the best chance will be in the mountains.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Low 59.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 78.