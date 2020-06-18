Warmer weather on the way with chance for storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Most neighborhoods were a little drier today and warmer.

The warming trend will continue, along with chances for more rain and storms. As low pressure starts to move away from our area, the increase in heat and humidity will lead to the chance of storms each day through Saturday.

The risk of severe, damaging storms remains low, but you still need to stay weather aware during outside activities. Remember–when thunder roars, go indoors!

The heat really cranks up over the weekend. By Father’s Day Sunday, many neighborhoods will top out in the 90s! But–we’ll see a lot more sunshine.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, isolated shower. Low: 62° High: 76°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms develop. Low: 65° High: 79°