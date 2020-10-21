Warmer weather moves in Wednesday; above-average temps expected through Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More warm weather is on the way under partly sunny skies Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper-70s which is way above the seasonal average of 71 degrees.
This exact weather pattern will continue right through Friday.
A cold front will swing through the area and put slim rain chances back into the forecast for the weekend.
Next week will stay a touch unsettled as well with some moisture hanging around the area.
In the Atlantic, Epsilon is now a category 1 hurricane. All models keep it well off the east coast of the United States and east of Bermuda as well. It will take a dramatic northeast turn later this week and fizzle out over the open water.
Today: Partly sunny. Hi: 78
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Hi: 79 Lo: 59
