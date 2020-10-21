Warmer weather moves in Wednesday; above-average temps expected through Friday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More warm weather is on the way under partly sunny skies Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper-70s which is way above the seasonal average of 71 degrees.

This exact weather pattern will continue right through Friday.

A cold front will swing through the area and put slim rain chances back into the forecast for the weekend.

Next week will stay a touch unsettled as well with some moisture hanging around the area.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE WEATHER APP!

In the Atlantic, Epsilon is now a category 1 hurricane. All models keep it well off the east coast of the United States and east of Bermuda as well. It will take a dramatic northeast turn later this week and fizzle out over the open water.

Keep checking in with FOX 46 on-air and online for up-to-date weather information

Today: Partly sunny. Hi: 78

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Hi: 79 Lo: 59

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral