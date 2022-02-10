Warmer weather continues through Saturday; chance for rain, snow mix arrives in Charlotte area Sunday

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Let’s keep this streak going!

Another pleasant day is in store even though we continue to see chilly mornings.

Thursday holds on to the 30s and 20s early in the day with clear skies and light winds sticking around. High pressure continues to influence the forecast ushering in mostly sunny skies and warm conditions for this afternoon.

Thursday will peak in the mid-60s with winds picking up out of the west southwest between 5 and 15 miles per hour. Gusts can be as fast as 23 miles per hour at times.

Tonight dips into the 30s yet again before rebounding into the upper 60s for Friday. Warm & Sunny conditions will leak into the weekend before a cold front on Sunday brings our next chance of wet weather.

Sunday can see morning showers with a slight chance of a brief mix of snow before tapering off. Temps will peak near 50 degrees on Super Bowl Sunday ushering in the cool down that we will feel for early next week.

Temperatures will rebound to near normal by Wednesday of next week.

Today: Chilly Start. Warm Finish. High of 66.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low 36.