Warmer temps on the way, but they won’t last long

The warmth returned to the area Thursday. Highs topped out around 80 in most neighborhoods.

It got warmer in the mountains, too, and that came with some pop-up showers & storms. This is where the best chance of rain will continue to be through the weekend–in the mountains.

Otherwise, the warming trend continues, with highs in the low 80s Friday, and mid-upper 80s Saturday through Monday.

A cold front moves in Monday, marking the beginning of an unsettled pattern through next week.

Expect periods of showers & storms through next Thursday as temps get a cooler again. So, the heatwave won’t last long, but the dry pattern won’t last, either.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 59.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High 82.