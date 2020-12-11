Warmer temperatures ahead with some weekend rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- What a warm-up! Temperatures soared into the 60’s this afternoon and there’s more where that came from for tomorrow!

High-pressure remains in control keeping us clear and cool tonight, lows drop into the upper 30’s.

Tomorrow we’ll keep mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures in the middle 60’s.

By Saturday, expect increasing clouds in the afternoon ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures stay mild ahead of the front despite the cloud cover with highs in the middle 60’s. Rain holds off until the evening/ overnight with a few showers possible through Sunday morning.

Rain clears quickly Sunday morning leaving us with dry conditions and mostly cloudy skies by Panthers kickoff at 1 p.m. Temperatures stay on the mild side with highs in the middle 60’s.

Our next storm quickly approaches by Monday, bringing another dose of rain by Monday morning’s commute. This storm looks a bit wetter with more widespread showers expected on Monday.

It is also colder with a mix to snow expected in the mountains. For now, snow totals don’t look too impressive, 1” or less possible. Temperature stay cold there, highs will be chilly in the upper 40’s, lower 50’s in the Piedmont.

We’ll turn cool and sunny behind that storm on Tuesday before our next system quickly arrives by Wednesday. Rain, maybe some snow showers look likely on Wednesday with chilly 40’s. Thursday looks dry.





Tonight: Clear and quiet. Low: 38.

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 65.

