Warmer start makes for warmer finish Thursday; near-record highs possible to start the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A warmer start will lead to a warmer finish this afternoon with clouds increasing overnight.

Thursday is starting in the low 40s and mid to upper 30s under partly cloudy skies. The warmer start is due in part to the clouds that have arrived overnight but it won’t limit the heating we feel this afternoon.

Highs will make a run for the mid-60s today, continuing the warming trend we’ve seen for much of the week. Thursday night will only fall into the low 50s as clouds thicken ahead of a cold front that stalls off to our north.

Friday will usher even warmer temperatures that will flirt with the standing record high of 73 degrees set back in 1956! We are likely to tie that record if not break it come Friday afternoon.

This weekend will hold on to the low 70s as that cold front picks up steam again and dips into the Carolinas. This will bring a moderate chance of rain for the Queen City & surrounding areas Saturday afternoon and last into the overnight hours.

Sunday will dry out early as showers taper off and push south. Cooler conditions will push into the Carolinas limiting highs to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Cooler & drier conditions will take over for the first half of next week.

Today: Increasing Clouds & Comfortable.High of 66.

Tonight: Cloudy & Cool. Low 52.