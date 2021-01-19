Warmer, drier weather continues in Piedmont; mountain areas see more scattered snow showers

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday will be another dry and sunny day with above-average highs in the upper 50s this afternoon.

A system passing to our north will put some scattered rain and snow showers in our mountain counties this afternoon.

Another round of snow is expected into Wednesday as well with another sunny and dry day expected in the piedmont.

By Thursday a system will pass to our south which will put a slim chance for showers in the Thursday forecast with lingering showers possible on Friday. However, chances will be very slim with only a 20% chance of showers expected.

The skies will clear out this weekend with mostly sunny skies expected Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler but more seasonal with highs back near the 50-degree mark.

The next best chance for rain will come on Monday with a 40% chance for showers.

Have a great day!

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 57 Low: 37

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 53 Low: 34