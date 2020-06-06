Warm weekend ahead with slight chances for cloudy skies and showers

After a mostly quiet weather week, it ended stormy for many neighborhoods on Friday.

Storms will move out or fade away late in the evening, leaving us with a dry start to Saturday. A cold front will move into the region this weekend, but with only a small chance of a shower.

For the most part, it will be dry!

Temperatures remain hot and muggy, with highs topping out around 90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower/storm early. Low 68.

Saturday: Sct’d clouds and sun. High 91.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance shower. High 88.