Warm weather stays, humidity returns later this week

Tuesday was another dry day across the area as temperatures got a little warmer. The warm up continues the rest of the week, as the humidity returns as well.

The summertime feel means a chance for pop-up showers and storms the next several afternoons. Not every neighborhood will get rain, but the possibility exists right through the weekend, even early next week.

Meantime in the tropics, Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to meander over the Bay of Campeche off the coast of Mexico. Not until late in the week into the weekend will it start to move to the north, approaching the U.S. Gulf coast. We’ll be tracking!

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 66.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance PM t’storm. High 90