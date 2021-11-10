Warm weather lingers Wednesday before big changes arrive to end workweek in Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One more day to soak up the warmth before some changes arrive for the second half of the workweek.

This morning isn’t as cold as Tuesday morning thanks to a bit more cloud cover over the Carolinas. Temperatures will start in the 40s as clouds thin out throughout the morning.

Wednesday will host mostly sunny skies with temperatures once again peaking in the upper 70s. This might be the last time we touch the upper 70s for quite some time!

Clouds return Wednesday evening with lows falling into the low 50s and upper 40s. Thursday will be cloudy as moisture builds ahead of an approaching cold front.

Scattered showers will be possible Thursday afternoon as temperatures hover in the upper 60s. Look to see more widespread rain move through overnight as cooler temperatures push into the Carolinas.

Friday will clear up early with mild conditions to start. We finish off the work week with upper 60s again and sunny conditions.

Another blast of cold weather will arrive Saturday bringing us below normal with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the 30s!

Bundle up this weekend!

Today: Sunny & Warm. High of 78.

Tonight: Cool & Cloudy. Low 48.