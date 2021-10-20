Warm weather continues in Charlotte Wednesday; above-normal conditions expected to last into next week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday is off to a cool start with temperatures settling in the mid to upper 40s. Thin clouds passing overhead have kept us about 3 to 5 degrees warmer than yesterday’s morning lows.

High pressure will drive the forecast yet again, delivering mostly sunny skies area-wide. Highs this afternoon will likely make it into the low 80s and upper 70s. Winds will remain light out of the West at about 5 miles per hour.

Wednesday night into Thursday will be cool, dipping into the low 50s.

Thursday will continue this stretch of above-normal temperatures, topping out in the upper 70s to near 80 again. A mix of sun and clouds will dominate with breezy conditions taking over ahead of the approaching cold front.

Rain chances have backed off a bit for Friday. It’s looking like only about a 20% chance of afternoon showers mainly focused toward our mountain counties. Most of the rain will break up along the Tennessee border.

Above normal temperatures will continue over the weekend and into next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High of 81.

Tonight: Clear & Cool. Low 51.