(PINPOINT WEATHER) – The warmth continues!

Tuesday starts off in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. Look to see a cool start to the day with a few stray showers trying to cross the Tennessee border into some of our mountain counties. Some of those showers could make it to the foothills before tapering off.

We’ll be mostly dry today with highs making a run for 81 degrees. That’s 9 degrees above the normal 82 we typically feel this time of year.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy but the sun will be sure to peek out a good amount. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph and gust up to 20 mph at times.

Look for tonight to dip into the upper 50s and rebound into the low 80s again for Wednesday.

Showers & storms will be possible for Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front.

70s linger into the weekend with more rain possible Sunday into Monday.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Warm. High: 81

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 59