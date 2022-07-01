(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Friday starts off quiet and warm under mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Cloud cover becomes more ubiquitous as you head south of I-85. Winds out of the south will usher in a mix of sun and clouds for this afternoon as temperatures peak in the upper 80s.

We finish off the week a bit on the humid side with a chance of afternoon showers and storms. Be on the lookout for the rain to start near our southern counties before tracking north throughout the day.

Overnight lows will dip into the 70s making for a warm start to Saturday. Our Holiday weekend looks partly cloudy and hot to start as highs make a run for the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

We typically hit 90 degrees in early July and will fall just short of that on Sunday as well. Afternoon storm chances will linger each day this weekend as a cold front approaches from the north Saturday & Sunday.

Independence Day will bring more of the same with highs peaking near 88 and partly cloudy skies. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible before tapering off in the evening just in time for those fireworks displays.

Temperatures will heat back up by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as the mid-90s return to the Queen City.

Today: Hot with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 88.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 70.