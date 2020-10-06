Warm-up continues with temperatures rising into the 80s

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It was another day full of sunshine as temperatures got even warmer!

The warm-up continues with highs in the 80s the next couple of days. Dry weather continues as well–until the weekend.

The focus will be on extremely dangerous Hurricane Delta as it approaches the Gulf Coast Thursday and Friday, with a possible landfall in Louisiana.

As it moves over land and weakens over the weekend, tropical moisture will head our way.

For now, expect on and off showers for both Saturday and Sunday, with strong storms possible Sunday as well.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 54.

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High 85.