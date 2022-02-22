Warm, unsettled weather pattern continues; storms possible Wednesday afternoon

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We are waking up much warmer this morning, running about 20 degrees warmer in some spots under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday starts the day well above normal in the 50s with scattered showers impacting your morning commute. Winds are light out of the south but will become breezy by the afternoon.

Today will be warm with highs to making a run for the low 70s despite mostly cloudy skies. Winds out of the south will be breezy between 5 and 25 miles per hour.

Moisture will continue to build with the southerly flow and above normal temperatures linger for much of the workweek. Tuesday night into Wednesday will stay warm, only dipping into the upper 50s!

Wednesday morning can match a record for some of the warmest temperatures we’ve felt for the morning of February 23rd since record-keeping began. That record was first set back in 2018.

Wednesday will continue this unsettled pattern as there will be a potential for afternoon storms and scattered showers. Highs will be well above normal again, peaking into the mid-70s.

We’ll have above-normal temperatures and wet weather linger into the weekend where conditions drip back below normal and rain chances take a break.

We’ll be in the low 50s and sunny by Monday of next week.

Today: Warm & Cloudy. High of 72.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Low 59.