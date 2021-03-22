Warm temps, showers expected throughout the week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A beautiful start to the first week of spring! I wish I could say we’ll get another round of sunshine and warmth Tuesday, but it will look–and feel–different.

Low pressure offshore will push in some moisture again, mainly giving us a cloudy sky, but some light rain or sprinkles can’t be ruled out, either. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

The rest of the week is warmer again– with more showers and even some storms on the way. Much of Wednesday is looking dry with highs near 70. A cold front is set to move in late Thursday into Friday with a better chance of rain, heavy at times with a few storms possible.

Most of the rain moves out by Friday afternoon. Temps by the end of the week may top out close to 80 again!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 46.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance shower/sprinkles. High 62.